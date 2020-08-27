Xiaomi's sub-brand 'Redmi' officially launched the Redmi 9 smartphone in India. Redmi's newest budget device will be available for sale in India on August 31, 2020, at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com. Redmi 9 comes with an Aura Edge design, prevent fingerprints & is grip-friendly. Redmi 9 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi’s Launch Event,

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Coming to the camera department, the budget phone comes equipped with a dual-camera module featuring a 13MP main camera with pro mode & a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi 9 India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

#Redmi9 goes on sale for the 1st time on Monday, 31st Aug at 12 noon! #MoreRAMMoreFun Get yours via https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @AmazonIN, Mi Home & Mi Studio stores. Soon across all retail stores. You can also get it home delivered from stores via https://t.co/MPc7KHePsY pic.twitter.com/A3hwk79Mxh — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2020

Upfront, there is a 5MP AI snapper for selfies & video calls. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with HyperEngine Game Technology.

Redmi 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi 9 will be available in three shades - Sporty Orange, Sky Blue & Carbon Black. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh enhanced lifespan battery with 10W charger in the box. The budget device will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Additionally, the handset gets GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas 4GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 9,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).