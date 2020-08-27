Xiaomi owned Redmi will officially launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India today. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter handle revealing a few of its features. The online event will commence at 12 Noon via Redmi India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on August 27, Likely to Be Rebranded as Redmi 9C.

In terms of specifications, Redmi has not revealed much about the handset. According to the poster teased by the company, the smartphone will come with more RAM & more storage.

Loads to love, loads to share! #Redmi9 is the smartphone that's made for more.#MoreRAMMoreFun is coming your way in less than 2 hours! Join us at the product launch, today at 12 noon: https://t.co/55Npn5TGql pic.twitter.com/d8nT8fbAOv — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is coming today at 12 noon! (@RedmiIndia) August 27, 2020

The camera setup revealed in the teaser hints that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be a tweaked version of Redmi 9C. Redmi 9C was launched in Malaysia with triple rear cameras. The Redmi 9 India model could also get a similar camera setup but with dual cameras.

Redmi 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Another hint that the upcoming device will be a tweaked version of Redmi 9C is two colours revealed on the official website i.e. Orange & Blue. The handset will run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Redmi 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Coming to the display, Redmi 9 is likely to come with a massive display to offer immersive viewing experience. We expect Redmi 9 to be a more powerful model as compared to Remi 9C's 2GB & 32GB model. Pricing & other details of Redmi 9C will be revealed during its launch event.

