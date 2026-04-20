Huawei has officially expanded its flagship smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Huawei Pura 90 series in China on Monday. The latest lineup introduces three distinct models: the standard Huawei Pura 90, the Pura 90 Pro, and the top-tier Pura 90 Pro Max. This new generation represents a significant step forward in the brand's design philosophy, featuring refined aesthetics and high-performance hardware developed to compete at the highest level of the mobile market.

The series brings substantial upgrades to Huawei’s hardware ecosystem, most notably through the integration of the company’s proprietary Kirin 9000 series chipsets and the transition to HarmonyOS 6.1. This new operating system has been developed independently of Android, marking a continued shift towards a self-reliant software environment. With a focus on advanced imaging capabilities and durable build quality, the Pura 90 range aims to offer a premium experience through improved processing speeds and enhanced battery management systems across all three variants. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set for Official Launch on April 21; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Huawei Pura 90 Series Specifications and Features

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the Kirin 9030S SoC, while the standard Pura 90 runs on the Kirin 9010S chip. The Pro variant features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display, whereas the Pro Max and standard models offer 6.9-inch and 6.8-inch screens, respectively, all protected by second-generation Kunlun glass. For photography, the Pro Max leads with a 50-megapixel primary camera using LOFIC technology, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Pro model utilizes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel macro telephoto lens, while the standard version includes a 50-megapixel primary and 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. All models house a 6,000mAh battery, with the Pro Max supporting 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. Infinix GT 50 Pro Global Launch on April 24; Expected Specifications and Features Here.

Huawei Pura 90 Series Price in China

Pricing for the base Huawei Pura 90 starts at CNY 4,699 for the 12GB + 256GB model, rising to CNY 5,699 for the 16GB + 512GB version. The Pura 90 Pro is positioned in the mid-range of the series, starting at CNY 5,499 and reaching CNY 7,499 for the 1TB storage tier. The premium Pura 90 Pro Max begins at CNY 6,499 for the entry-level configuration, with the highest-specification 16GB + 1TB model retailing for CNY 8,599. While the Pro and Pro Max variants go on sale in China starting April 29, the standard model will be available from May 9.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).