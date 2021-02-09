Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi K40 smartphone in the home market on February 25, 2021. The device will be introduced as the successor to the Redmi K30 that was launched in December 2019. Redmi General manager Lu Weibing shared a teaser image of the upcoming Redmi K40 phone on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' revealing its launch date and the retail box. Redmi K40 Pro is also speculated to come alongside the K40 device, however, the company has not revealed any information about the Redmi K40 Pro handset. Redmi K40 Series Likely to Come With Snapdragon 888 Chipset: Report.

Earlier this week, Weibing announced that Redmi K40 will get the smallest selfie camera, stereo speakers, great battery life and a flat FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

A new report suggests that the upcoming phone could come with 33W fast charging support and multiple rear cameras. Redmi K40 smartphone is likely to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000). More details of the handset will be revealed during its launch event.

