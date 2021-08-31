Xiaomi has rolled out a new Dark Nebula colour variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones in India. These handsets were launched in the country earlier this year in March with three colour options. Now, these phones are offered in 4 colours - Dark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze, and the Dark Nebula. To recall, the Chinese phone brand had recently introduced the Cosmic Purple colour variant of the Redmi Note 10S. The new colour variants are available for purchase via Amazon and Mi official website. Mi 10 8GB + 256GB Variant Gets Massive Discount of Rs 10,000 via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Dark Nebula (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

As for prices, the Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB+128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The bigger 8GB +128GB variant costs Rs 21,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. For optics, there is a 64MP quad rear camera module and a 16MP selfie camera up front. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Dark Nebula (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, shares the majority of its specifications with the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, it differs in the camera department as it gets a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor instead of a 64MP sensor on the Pro version.

