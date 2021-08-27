Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the powerful smartphones from the Chinese technology brand that went official in India last year in May. The handset was introduced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 54,999. Now, the flagship device is up for grabs with a massive discount of Rs 10,000 via the Amazon India website. Do note, this offer is only applicable on the top-end 8GB + 256GB model, bringing the effective price down to Rs 44,999. Mi Notebook Pro & Mi Notebook Ultra Laptops Launched in India; First Sale on August 31, 2021.

Buyers can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 13,800 off when opting to exchange an older smartphone. There is also a no-cost EMI option on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. Interested customers can also get up to Rs 1,250 through Amazon Pay Gift Card with Citi Credit EMI transaction.

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Mi 10 device sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved E3 AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

Mi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon)

For clicking photographs, it sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 20MP lens for selfies and video calls. The handset is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wireless charging + 10W reverse charging.

