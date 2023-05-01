New Delhi, May 1: Chinese tech major Xiaomi has launched the latest member of its Redmi smartphone family. The new Redmi Note 12R Pro smartphone has expanded the Redmi Note 12 series farther in its home market, to offer more options to the buyers.

The new Redmi Note 12R Pro is an affordably priced midrange phone that offers 5G network support, flaunts a stylish and sleek design language with a crisp OLED display, and offers a 48MP primary camera and up to 12GB of RAM. Read on to know the full details. Poco F5 5G Smartphone Launch Date Officially Revealed, Prices Leaked Out; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G - Specifications & Features:

Redmi Note 12R Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen1 SoC paired with Adreno GPU, which are backed by 12GB RAM and expandable 256GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 13 OS topped by the MIUI 14 skin. Google Pixel 7a Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Expected Official Launch in May; Here’s All the Key Details.

The phone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 3.5mm audio jack, IR Blaster, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The Redmi Note 12R Pro offers with a dual camera setup at its rear, which comprises a 50MP primary shooter paired with a 2MP depth lens, while there’s is a 16MP front facing snapper to handle selfies and video chats.

Redmi Note 12R Pro - Price & Availability:

Redmi Note 12R Pro has launched in the Chinese market in White, Black and Gold colour options. The handset has been priced at RMB 1999 (approx. Rs 23,700) for its sole 12GB + 256GB version. The phone is open for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale soon.

