Mumbai, January 29: Xiaomi has expanded its legendary Note series with the official launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G in India today. Positioned as a balanced powerhouse, the smartphone debuts with the "Redmi Titan Structure," emphasizing extreme durability. The handset is available in three striking colourways: Silver Ash, Carbon Black, and Mirage Blue, featuring a premium glass-sandwich design that is both slim and ergonomic.

The new model brings significant upgrades to the mid-range segment, most notably the 4th generation 200MP MasterPixel camera system and a massive silicon-carbon battery. Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the device boasts an unprecedented set of durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. This ensures the phone can survive not only total submersion but also high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, making it one of the most resilient smartphones in its class.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process for efficient performance. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, and 12-bit colour depth. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain. For audio, it includes dual stereo speakers with a 400 per cent volume boost mode and Dolby Atmos support.

On the imaging front, the device carries a 200MP main OIS camera using the 1/1.4-inch sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for high-quality selfies. It is equipped with a 6,580mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W turbo charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging to power other gadgets. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is launched with a starting price of INR 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at INR 31,999. Currently, Xiaomi has opened the pre-booking for this device and likely will commence the sale next month. In February 2026, it will be available on company's official Mi.com, Amazon India, and various offline retail partners. Launch offers include a flat bank discount of up to INR 3,000 on select credit cards and an exchange bonus for older smartphones. Additionally, early-bird customers can benefit from a one-year complimentary screen replacement policy provided by the company.

