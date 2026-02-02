Mumbai, February 2: Redmi is reportedly finalising the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A7 Pro, after the device appeared on several international certification databases. While initial regulatory filings were spotted in late 2025, new listings from Thailand’s NBTC and the UAE’s TDRA have officially confirmed the "Redmi A7 Pro" moniker. The device has been registered under model numbers 25128RN17Y and 25128RN17A, indicating that a global release is imminent.

The emergence of this model suggests that Redmi has opted to skip the "A6" generation entirely, positioning the A7 Pro as the direct successor to last year’s Redmi A5. Industry analysts note that Xiaomi’s sub-brand often rebrands these handsets for different markets; accordingly, the Redmi A7 Pro is expected to debut in select regions as the Poco C81. This follows a established pattern where the previous Redmi A5 was released in various territories as the Poco C71. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Confirmed on February 10, 2026 in India; Check Specifications and Features.

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications and Features

The Redmi A7 Pro is expected to feature a significant footprint, headlined by a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD panel. Leaked details from FCC documents suggest the display will maintain an HD+ resolution and feature a traditional waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, a 12nm octa-core processor designed for reliable everyday performance. To ensure smooth operation on budget hardware, the device is tipped to run Android 15 Go Edition or Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3.

In terms of memory and storage, the handset will reportedly offer configurations with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and internal storage options of 64GB or 128GB. Users will also have the ability to expand storage via a microSD card slot, potentially up to 1TB. While specific camera sensor details remain unconfirmed, early reports point to a simplified rear camera system focused on essential photography needs for the entry-level segment.

Redmi A7 Pro Battery and Expected Price in India

One of the most notable hardware upgrades for the Redmi A7 Pro is its massive 6,000mAh battery. This large-capacity cell is expected to support 15W wired charging via a USB-C port, though certification listings suggest that a charging brick may not be included in the retail box. For security, the phone is anticipated to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, a common feature in modern budget designs. OnePlus 16 Launch Tipped for Late 2026; OnePlus's Next Flagship To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip and Massive 9,000mAh Battery.

The Redmi A7 Pro price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 8,999 for the base 4GB and 64GB variant. Higher-end configurations could reach up to INR 12,999. Given the recent string of certifications across UAE, Thailand, and Indonesia, an official announcement from Xiaomi regarding the launch timeline and regional availability is expected within the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

