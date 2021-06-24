Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani presented the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) event today. During the event, Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani made several big announcements regarding the company's future ventures. He also said that Jio has contributed heavily to India's digital transformation and will continue to do so by bringing 5G services in the country soon. As a part of India's next wave of technological development, Jio has partnered with Google to power 5G services. Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next Affordable Smartphone Announced, To Be Available on September 10, 2021.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said this collaboration will help more than a billion Indians connect to faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation. It will also lay the foundation for the next phase of India's digitization.

To power 5G solutions, the company has collaborated with the American tech giant 'Google'. As a part of the collaboration, Reliance will also shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud infrastructure. The company will take advantage of AI and machine learning. Jio will use Google Cloud to also power the internal needs of key businesses like Jio Mart, Jio Saavn, Reliance Retail, and Jio Health. As per Google CEO Sundar Pichai, this new 5G partnership between Google and Reliance Jio will also help more than a billion Indians connect faster internet and support businesses in digital transformation.

The company has tested Jio 5G solutions in India and has successfully demonstrated the speed of 1Gbps. Reliance's 5G standalone network has been installed in data centres across India and at trial sites in Navi Mumbai. Jio is doing a trial run with Facebook to integrate JioMart with WhatsApp. Ambani also announced Jio to make India 2G mukt and 5G yukt.

