New Delhi, March 27 : South Korean tech giant Samsung is currently on a launch spree for this year. After launching its flagship models S23 series, the company has launched a number of premium, mid-range and affordably priced phones, the latest of them being the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 5G models. And now, Samsung is preparing to launch a more affordable version of the recently launched Galaxy A34.

Both the recently launched Galaxy A34 5G and A54 are offered with 8GB of RAM in 128GB and 256GB versions. Samsung is about to offer a more affordable version of the mid-range Galaxy A34 5G for the Indian smartphone market. Let’s check the details. Samsung Galaxy M54 Smartphone Quietly Launches With a 108 MP Camera and 6,000mAh Large Battery; Find Other Key Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's More Affordable Version to Launch in India :

As per the latest reports, Samsung is preparing to soon launch the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in India that is supposedly going to cost around Rs 28,999. Moreover, there is also going to be instant cashback offer of Rs 3,000 reportedly through eligible bank cards, while an additional flat discount of Rs 1,000 when purchased via the Samsung Shop app, which can potentially bring down the handset’s price to Rs 24,999.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available for Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs 32,999. Both the versions come with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. India To Cross $10 Billion Worth Smartphone Exports in Financial Year 2022–23.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes featuring a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset comes with a 48MP primary camera with OIS teamed with an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro snapper, while there’s a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).