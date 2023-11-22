Mumbai, November 22: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to soon launch with new specifications, camera and improved design. The new smartphone from Samsung is rumoured to launch in March 2024. However, the company has yet to confirm the official date. The new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G will be the successor of Samsung A34 5G, launched in March 2023. According to the reports, the new device from Samsung Galaxy A series will likely be available at affordable rates following its mid-range price.

According to reports, the smartphone's design and specifications have been leaked online. The reports said the new smartphone will launch with the familiar but boxy design inspired by iPhone 14 edges, but with improved features and specifications. According to the reports, the new Galaxy A34 5G renders have been leaked online; here are the details about them. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing on ‘Request Review’ Feature for Suspended WhatsApp Channels.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Expected Specifications:

According to the Android Authority report, Samsung's new Galaxy A35 5G may introduce sharp edges like the iPhone 14 and will have a boxy design. The new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone will reportedly have better specifications at a mid-range price. According to other reports, the device will have slim bezels and an familiar design featured in all the Samsung smartphones in 2023. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G will likely have a 6.6-inch flat display with a punch-hole camera in the centre.

The reports said that the device will launch with the Samsung logo placed on the base of the back panel. It reportedly will have the same three-camera setup as seen in the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone. The device is expected to launch with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung will likely launch its new device MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS. The base variant is anticipated to launch with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. OpenAI New Board: Sam Altman Resumes His Role as CEO With New Group of Board of Directors, Here’s Everything To Know About Them.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Camera, Battery, and Expected Price:

The device may have a triple camera setup including 48MP+8MP+2MP lenses. The reports said the new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G will likely have a 5,000mAh battery supporting up to 25W fast charging. Samsung will soon announce the official date of the new Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 28,999 and 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 30,999 on Samsung's official website. The new Galaxy A35 5G may launch around the same price bracket as its predecessor.

