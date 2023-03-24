New Delhi, March 24 : South Korean tech giant has gone ahead and launched the Galaxy M54 quietly today in the Middle East. Samsung had made the launch announcement of the A54 last week, and seems that the M54 is an upgraded avatar of the A54 model.

The Galaxy M54 is a mid-range smartphone with good specs and impressive camera. Let’s take a brief look at the specs and features details that the new Samsung M54 comes along with. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launched With a Massive 6000 mAh Battery in India; Check Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M54 Smartphone – Specifications :

The new Samsung Galaxy M54 phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a plastic built for the rest of the phone. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 Launch Officially Confirmed; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

The device gets powered by an Exynos 1380 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of expandable storage. The phone runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 skin on top.

The phone offers a triple camera setup at its rear with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS teamed along with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro snapper. Selfie and video calling needs are taken care of by a 32 MP front facing shooter. The device packs in a large 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M54 will be available in dark blue and silver colour options. While the new phone has been listed on one of Samsung’s official websites, price details of the model are yet to be revealed. Also expect the device to launch in other global markets soon.

