Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Launching Today in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung India will be officially launching the new Galaxy A51 smartphone today in India. The smartphone was previously launched in Vietnam along side the Galaxy A71. The company had teased the arrival of the Galaxy A51 on its official Twitter account. The teaser confirms that the phone will feature a quad-rear camera module at the rear. The teaser on the Twitter also confirms that the phone will get a rectangular camera setup that is seen on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung Galaxy A51 Phone To Be Launched Tomorrow in India.

On the specification front, the India-spec smartphone is likely to be in-line with the version launched in Vietnam. The handset will get a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core chipset that will be clubbed with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company will also be offering provision for memory expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card. For safety purpose, the phone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the camera department, the handset will come equipped with a quad-camera module at the back featuring a 48MP primary scanner with a 12MP secondary lens, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper for video calling and selfies.

The new Galaxy A51 phone comes equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging. The connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone will be seen in three shades - Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.