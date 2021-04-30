Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy M32 phone soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench listing. As per a tipster Abhishek Yadav, a Samsung phone with a model number SM-M325FV is associated with the speculated Galaxy M32 device. The upcoming phone is said to be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A32 4G phone and will be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February last year. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Phone To Be Powered By Snapdragon 750G SoC: Report.

As per the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy M32 will be powered by an octa-core MT6769V/CT (MediaTek Helio G80 SoC) coupled with 6GB of RAM. The handset is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery and could feature a 6.4-inch display. As far as performance is concerned, the listing reveals that the phone has got a single-core score of 361 and a multi-core score of 1,254.

Apart from this, launch details and other specifications of the device are yet to be revealed. We expect the company to start teasing the handset before its official launch.

