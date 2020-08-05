Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is all set to begin in less than an hour. The virtual event is scheduled to commence at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST). During the online event, the South Korean tech major is expected to reveal new devices including Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live. The online event will be streamed online via Samsung's official YouTube, social media accounts, Samsung Global Newsroom & Samsung.com. Interested viewers can also watch the live broadcast by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 Launch Event Here.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series may comprise of Galaxy Note 20 & Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED flat display, a 12MP triple rear camera module, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC depending on the market.

On the other side, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might sport a 6.9-inch curved-edge display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera system & up to 12GB of RAM. The primary camera could be a 108MP lens followed by a 12MP telephoto lens & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch super AMOLED foldable display screen. As per the reports, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.23-inch cover display.

The handset might come powered by Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Galaxy Watch 3 might come in two models - a 41mm & a 45mm with a rotating bezel & different metal touch. Both variants could get Gorilla Glass XD protection & are expected to be 5ATM water-resistant.

Coming to the prices, Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be priced from $1,121 (approximately Rs 84,000) whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might be offered at a starting price of $1,535 (approximately Rs 1,15,054). Pricing of Galaxy Z Fold 2 & Galaxy Watch 3 will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked Event.