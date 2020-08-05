Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch is built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel & blood oxygen feature. With a new Blood oxygen feature, the users can measure and track oxygen saturation for fitness and wellness purposes.
The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both live and spacious sound quality.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so that the users can feel like they are in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless earphones offer truly iconic design, comfortable fit & comes in three shades- Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze & Mystic Silver.
Samsung has announced Xbox games on the Galaxy Note 20 Series. Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5.
The Galaxy Note20 series and Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21, 2020.Galaxy Note 20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic GrayGalaxy Note 20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic WhiteGalaxy Tab S7 and S7+ : Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
After revealing the new Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. The new tablet comes in two variants - Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.
Samsung has finally revealed the much awaited Galaxy Note 20 Series. It comes in two variants - Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series comes in five colour options - Mystic Brown, Mystic Green, Mystic Black, Mystic White & Mystic Bronze.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is all set to begin in less than an hour. The virtual event is scheduled to commence at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST). During the online event, the South Korean tech major is expected to reveal new devices including Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live. The online event will be streamed online via Samsung's official YouTube, social media accounts, Samsung Global Newsroom & Samsung.com. Interested viewers can also watch the live broadcast by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 Launch Event Here.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series may comprise of Galaxy Note 20 & Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED flat display, a 12MP triple rear camera module, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC depending on the market.
On the other side, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might sport a 6.9-inch curved-edge display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera system & up to 12GB of RAM. The primary camera could be a 108MP lens followed by a 12MP telephoto lens & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.
The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch super AMOLED foldable display screen. As per the reports, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.23-inch cover display.
It’s going to be an epic event, with extraordinary guests – like @thegreatkhalid! Don’t miss it: a whole new Galaxy Unpacked happens August 5, 2020.
Visit https://t.co/D6nxwskptt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/knxnoNHM6N
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 4, 2020
The handset might come powered by Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Galaxy Watch 3 might come in two models - a 41mm & a 45mm with a rotating bezel & different metal touch. Both variants could get Gorilla Glass XD protection & are expected to be 5ATM water-resistant.
Coming to the prices, Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be priced from $1,121 (approximately Rs 84,000) whereas the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might be offered at a starting price of $1,535 (approximately Rs 1,15,054). Pricing of Galaxy Z Fold 2 & Galaxy Watch 3 will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked Event.