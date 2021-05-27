Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to honour and mourn military personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving in the US armed forces. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May and this holiday falls on May 31, 2021. As such, Samsung, the South Korean tech major has organised its sale in the US offering its products at massive discounts. To save your precious time, we hereby list down the top deals from this sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been listed on the Samsung US website at $999. The phone originally costs Rs $1,799. Buyers can also choose for trade-in option and get an instant credit of $600. Customers can also save up to an extra $75 with Samsung Discount Program. The handset sports a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded and a 6.2-inch display while folded. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. It features a 4,500mAh battery and a 12MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung QLED TVs:

The company is providing a discount of up to $3000 on the purchase of select 4K TVs. Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV is now offered at $1,899 whereas Q60T QLED 4K UHD, Q90T QLED 4K, Q80T 85-inch QLED 4K TVs are available from $899, $1,599 and $3,599 respectively.

Samsung Q60T QLED 4K (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:

Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also get the Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Buds Pro for $99 via trade-in deals. The Galaxy Watch 3 gets a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and comes loaded with features such as heart rate monitoring, Blood pressure monitoring, ECG and more. The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Laptops:

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Galaxy Books S Wi-Fi and Galaxy Book Flex are also available from $549, $549.99 and $599.99 respectively via trade-in deals.

Galaxy Book Flex (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Apart from this, other products such as Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Bids Live, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 128GB, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are also listed on the Samsung website with exciting offers.

