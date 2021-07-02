Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, has won the best smartphone award at the world's largest mobile telecommunications expo. The high-end model of the Galaxy S21 series was honoured at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona on Wednesday (local time), the South Korean tech giant said. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy SmartTag & Galaxy Buds Pro Launched.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which was launched in January, competed for the award with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more -- this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021," said the award's category judges as quoted by Samsung.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which comes with a 6.8-inch display, is the first device of the Galaxy S series to support the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. It has a quad-rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel wide camera and two telephoto lenses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).