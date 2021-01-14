Samsung Mobile officially launched Galaxy S21 flagship series along with Galaxy SmartTag & Galaxy Buds Pro today globally. The Galaxy S21 flagship series comprises of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with S-Pen support. Galaxy S21 series phones will be made available for pre-orders from January 14, 2021 and the open sale will start from January 29, 2021. Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 will be offered in a new signature colour option called 'Phantom Violet' whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes in three shades - Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown and Phantom Titanium. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Highlights.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by Exynos 2100 chipset in all markets except for the US market.

Tune in for the livestream and be one of the first 21 to win the next Galaxy device. Hurry! #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/WeXXAVBt11

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 14, 2021

The US Galaxy S21 model comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. For photography, both Galaxy S21 & S21+ smartphones get a triple rear camera module with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP dual-pixel sensor and a 64MP main camera. At the front, there is a 10MP shooter for selfies & video calls. Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21+ phones will be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy S21 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with USB PD 3.0 fast charging as well as 10W wireless PowerShare for reverse charging.

Galaxy S21 Series (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ comes with a flat 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. Like the Galaxy S21, the handset also comes powered by Exynos 2100 SoC except for the US market. The Galaxy S21+ device is fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels.

For optics, the handset gets a quad rear camera system with a 108MP main shooter, a 12MP dual-pixel sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS support and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10X optical zoom. At the front, there is a 40MP selfie snapper. Galaxy S21 series phones get connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at $799 (approximately Rs 58,500) whereas the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra get a starting price tag of $999 (approximately Rs 73,100) and $1,199 (approximately Rs 87,700) respectively.

