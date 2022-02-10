Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is now available for pre-bookings in India. The company launched the flagship S22 Series on Wednesday along with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series. As a reminder, the Galaxy S22 Series comprises Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. All three models are now listed on the Samsung India website for pre-reservation and Samsung is taking Rs 1,999 as a refundable token price. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S8 Series Along With Galaxy S22 Series, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Once a user successfully pre-books the handset, he/she will get a pre-reserve VIP pass via an email that will be used for purchasing the Galaxy S22 phones at the time of their availability in India. In addition to this, customers will also be eligible to receive a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699. The last date to pre-reserve the GalaxyS22 Phones is February 21, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The rules have been broken. Welcome to the epic standard of smartphones. #GalaxyS22 Ultra Learn More: https://t.co/t6JkiQCzTA. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/rq8imOSE84 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

Customers with a pre-reserve VIP pass will be required to utilise it by March 10, 2022. It is important to note that if the coupon is not used till 23:59 hours on March 10, it will automatically expire and a refund of Rs 1,999 will be credited to the user's account.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series comes with up to 6.6-inch AMOLED display and runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1 OS. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, whereas the Ultra model gets a 108MP quad rear camera module. Upfront, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 40MP camera, whereas the S22 and S22+ feature a 10MP selfie snapper. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy S22 starts at $799 (approximately Rs 59,900), whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus retails at $999 (approximately Rs 74,900). The top-end model will be offered at $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,900).

