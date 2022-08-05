Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is tipped to launch the Galaxy S23 Series handset soon. Ahead of its launch, the processor and a few key specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone have been leaked online. Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Samsung has used its Exynos chipsets for its S Series in some markets. It looks like Samsung is about to change that. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature New 200MP Camera With ISOCELL HP2 Camera Sensor.

The tipster also mentioned that the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with a similar thickness as that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. The camera is said to be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.

In addition to the primary camera, the smartphone could sport a 10MP telephoto lens, which is likely to offer 10x optical zoom. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to tease the Galaxy S23 Series before its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).