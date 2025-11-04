Mumbai, November 4: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February 2026, not January. The upcoming series will reportedly include the following flagship models – Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Next year, Samsung is expected to skip launching its Galaxy S26 Edge. Reports indicated that sales of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge were poor this year, further noting that Apple will also skip its slim model.

Apple launched its iPhone Air model this year, while Samsung will skip its slim model next year, launching only three devices. However, all upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy S26 series are expected to offer major improvements in camera, battery, performance, and other areas due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is expected that the company may also consider adding its own Exynos 2600 processor instead of equipping all devices with the Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launching on February 25

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S26 series in February 2026, skipping the “Edge” model after weak S25 Edge sales. Reports suggest big design and performance upgrades, new chip options, and a long-awaited return to San Francisco for the Galaxy Unpacked event. Check all the early leaks and launch details here.

According to reports, Samsung is expected to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2025, in San Francisco, CA, as per analyst Jukan on X. The account stated that the tech giant would prepare its first San Francisco Unpacked event in three years since the launch of the S23 series in 2023. Typically, Samsung hosts all its events between late January and early February; however, this event is expected to be scheduled for late February next year, he added.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Early Leaks and What to Expect

Samsung was likely planning to rebrand its S26 lineup and introduce the Galaxy S26 as Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Plus model was to be called Galaxy S26 Edge, as per a report by Android Police. However, the company scrapped these plans and stuck to the previous names. The devices will reportedly be called Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Thus, it suggests that the slim ‘Edge’ variant may not launch. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Cancelled Amid Poor Sales of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Will Not Launch in 2026: Report.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, depending on the region, along with Samsung’s latest M14 OLED display technology. The Galaxy S26 may include a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ could feature a 6.7-inch screen, both having a 50MP+50MP+12MP camera setup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely come with a 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED display, an AI-powered privacy feature that narrows viewing angles, and a quad-camera system featuring 200MP+50MP+12MP or 50MP lenses. It could be powered by a 5,400mAh battery.

