Mumbai, October 17: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may not be launched next year, as reports suggest that the company suffered losses in sales of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech giant launched its Galaxy S25 Edge globally in May 2025, featuring a slimmer design and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Although it initially received significant hype, the device saw lower-than-expected sales in the following months.

In the past few months, sales of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been disappointing for the company, and due to this, it has reportedly cancelled the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge in 2026. Newspim reported that Samsung cancelled the 'Edge' line due to receiving poor sales. iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Launch in 2026 With Variable Aperture Lens To Take Photos in Changing Brightness and Depth of Field: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Cancelled, Not Coming in 2026

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, it compromised various specifications and features in order to maintain the thin design. The company released the slim variant before Apple’s iPhone Air was launched in September. However, the smartphone did not perform well in the market in terms of sales.

The report mentioned that Samsung decided to discontinue its "ultra-slim line," also known as the "Edge" series, within five months of its ambitious launch. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2026 will likely include these models: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung notified its employees about the discontinuation of the Galaxy S26 Edge smartphone and the entire "slim line." Newspim noted that the possibility of the slim line returning is low.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Failed; Here's Why

The Galaxy S25 Edge was launched by Samsung in May with a 3,900mAh battery, which the report described as "disappointing." It also highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s price was criticised. The 256GB variant was launched at KRW 1,496,000 (around INR 92,600), and the 512GB variant was introduced at KRW 1,639,000 (around INR 101,500). Samsung reportedly positioned the slim line as the next-generation trend. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

However, sales of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge were only 190,000 units in the first month after launch, lower compared to the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, which recorded 1.17 million units, 840,000 units, and 2.55 million units, respectively. By August, these devices had recorded sales of 8.28 million, 5.05 million, and 12.18 million units, while the Edge reached only 1.13 million units.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).