Mumbai, January 1: Reports are circulating about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the flagship of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, ahead of its official launch. Early leaks suggest significant upgrades across design, display, camera, and core specifications, providing a preview of Samsung’s next-generation premium smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start at around INR 1,34,900, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium flagship segment. This aligns with Samsung’s pricing strategy for the S series while accounting for market adjustments and inflation. Official pricing will be confirmed at launch. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch With 60W Wired Fast-Charging; Check New Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the premium build of the Ultra series, potentially featuring a refined frame and durable materials. The device may sport a cutting-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and enhanced privacy viewing technology, offering improved brightness, colour accuracy, and smooth visual performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera setup is rumoured to include:

200MP primary sensor

50MP ultra-wide camera

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

This combination is expected to deliver versatile photography capabilities, including improved low-light performance and advanced computational imaging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance and Battery

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, running One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Battery capacity is reported at 5,000mAh with 60W fast charging support and possible Qi2 wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting performance for power users.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date and Timeline

While an official release date remains unconfirmed, Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S series flagships in the first quarter of the year, often in January or February. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India release is expected to follow this global launch window, either simultaneously or shortly thereafter, as part of Samsung’s key market strategy. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Delay, Price in India, Features, Specifications; Know All About Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship in Early 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Overview

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series continues the Ultra line’s tradition of premium smartphones, offering cutting-edge displays, top-tier camera systems, and high-end performance. Each iteration builds on previous models, and the S26 Ultra is expected to deliver a comprehensive ultra-premium smartphone experience.

