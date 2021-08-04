Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021. The tech giant is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones during the event. In the last few months, there have been several speculations and leaks related to the specifications and features of the upcoming Samsung devices. Now a tipster who goes by the name of Yogesh Brar has shared the pricing of both smartphones ahead of their launch. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Showcased on August 11.

As per the tipster, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced somewhere around Rs 1,35,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000. This pricing is in line with previous reports which had revealed that Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be less expensive than its predecessor. Also, another tipster 'Evan Blass' has revealed the European prices of both devices. According to him, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 1,00,000) whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at EUR 1,899 (approximately Rs 1,67,000).

Another tipster - Abhishek Yadav tipped that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fip 3 are available for pre-order in India offline, but not via the official Samsung India website.

[ Exclusive ] Now you can pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 at Samsung Indian 🇮🇳 outlets.#Samsung #Galaxy #ZFold3 #ZFlip3 pic.twitter.com/c39Tq6aJp0 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 3, 2021

A third party retailer 'Cellular World', reportedly is accepting pre-booking for the upcoming devices.

However, there is no official word from Samsung regarding the pre-order of both devices in India yet. Hopefully, the company will announce the pricing and other details of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11.

