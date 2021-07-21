New Delhi: Samsung has made it official to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, where the South Korean giant is likely to showcase new foldable devices Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung is expected to unveil latest foldable smartphones with lower price tags compared with its predecessors. The company is also expected to unveil, a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches and a set of new Galaxy Buds. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Might Come With S-Pen Pro Support, Check Leaked Price Here.

"Get ready to unfold. August 11th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT," Samsung said in a teaser. The event will be streamlined virtual.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to start sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won ($1,744), which is 17 percent lower than the 2.39 million won set for the previous model, according to the sources. The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also expected to be around 22 percent lower than the predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold3 might come with support for the S Pen Pro. A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.

