New Delhi, February 26: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch is expected to take place in July 2025, following the Samsung Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with updated specifications and features. Rumours suggest that the upcoming foldable smartphone may feature a bigger display and sleek design than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be as thin as the OPPO Find N5, which has a thickness of approximately 4.21mm when opened and when folded, it is about 8.93mm. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be slimmer than the previous model. POCO M7 5G Launch on March 3 in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Additionally, Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Flip 7 and is reportedly developing an affordable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE. As per reports, when the smartphone will be unfolded, it could have a thickness of 4.5mm. When folded, it is expected to measure approximately 9.5mm, including the camera bump and around 9mm without it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India could start at around INR 1,64,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to feature an 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen, which will make it a bit larger than the previous model. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, it may offer options of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India on March 11, Teases As ‘Most Powerful Smartphone in Segment’; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Z Fold 7 is anticipated to feature a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It may include a 10MP front camera. Additionally, the inner display is expected to come with a 4MP under-display camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to come with a 4,400mAh battery with its slimmer design.

