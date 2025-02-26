The iQOO Neo 10R launch is scheduled in India on March 11, 2025. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone through various social media platforms. iQOO teases it as the "most powerful smartphone in segment". iQOO Neo 10R price is expected to be around INR 29,990. The Neo 10R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It is likely to come with options of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Neo 10R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will come with two colour options, which will include Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium. It will be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, which will support 80W fast charging. The Neo 10R will be available at Amazon and its official website. Nothing Phone 3a Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch on March 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India on March 11

Unrivaled power, unstoppable performance! ⚡ The #iQOONeo10R stands as the Most Powerful Smartphone in the segment*, redefining speed, dominance, and next-level gaming. 🚀🔥 Launching on 11th March! Stay tuned. Available exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N.… pic.twitter.com/zYL4L9VhgO — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 26, 2025

