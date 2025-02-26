POCO M7 5G will launch in India on March 3, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from Poco will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Poco M7 5G will likely feature a 6.88-inch LCD display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. POCO M7 5G may include a 50MP primary sensor. The front camera is expected to be an 8MP sensor. The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery and will likely support 18W charging capability. iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India on March 11, Teases As ‘Most Powerful Smartphone in Segment’; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 5G Launch on March 3 in India

