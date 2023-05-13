Mumbai, May 13: Amid the rise of Artificial intelligence (AI), a top artificial intelligence professor recently said that AI bots such as ChatGPT could signal an "alien invasion" which will have the capacity to wipe out humanity. The top AI professor has been identified as Stuart Russell. In his latest predictions for the near future of artificial intelligence, Russel said that ministers have been complacent about its risks. Ironically, Russel laid the foundations for new technology.

According to a report in DailyMail.Co.UK, Russel said that he was upset as ministers have argued in favour of light-touch regulation of the AI industry. Russel, the British professor who has advised Downing Street and the White House is reportedly annoyed that ministers are siding with the regulation of the AI industry when experts including civil servants warned that AI products could pose a potential threat. ChatGPT and Other AI a Bigger Threat Than Automaton to Millions of Job-Seekers.

Russell Signs Open Letter Warning About AI Labs

In an open letter warning signed by himself, Russel said that artificial intelligence labs are "locked in an out-of-control race" in order to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds which not even own their creators can understand. Speaking further, Russell said, "We've made progress without expecting to." He also said that there is a possibility that a system similar such as ChatGPT could form part of a super-intelligent machine.

The British professor said that the super-intelligent machine will be able to "withstand any attempt to control it". While Russel has been vocal about the potential risks associated with intelligence, officials think alike. Shedding more light on the matter, a UK government spokesperson, "We recognise that as Artificial Intelligence systems become more powerful, they will create new challenges and risks which is why the International Technology Strategy includes a public commitment to initiate a global dialogue on AI risks."

British Professor Calls for Ban on Use of AI To Create Weapons

For over a decade now, Russel has been calling for a ban on the use of artificial intelligence to create autonomous weapons. Russel also believes that AI will choose any method to achieve a goal when presented with a goal. Giving example, Russel said that if AI is given the task to fix climate change then the most powerful technology will decide the best way to do so is by removing the earth of people. ChatGPT Writes Report Within 30 Seconds on ‘State of Artificial Intelligence in India and How the Country Can Gain From It’.

Although Russel did say that AI, if used in the right manner and responsibly, can do great things, however, he added, "It's an incredibly useful thing. But it's not in the taking-over-the-world business, right?."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).