Alien Base in Mexico? Video Captures UFOs Apparently Entering and Exiting From a Volcanic Mountain Popocatépetl

UFO in Mexico (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

There are so many speculative theories about the existence of extra-terrestrials. Other than scientists and researchers working on observing every alien object, conspiracy theorists have their own predictions about an alien invasion. A recently captured video has raised questions if there is an alien base in Mexico's volcanic mountain of Popocatépetl (El Papo). Webcams have captured instances of unidentified foreign objects (UFOs) entering into the tall mountain. Mysterious UFO Sightings in North Carolina's Outer Banks Spark Discussions on Alien Existence (Watch Viral Video).

Popocatépetl is an active volcano in central Mexico. At 5,426 mts it is the second-highest peak in Mexico. In the video that's uploaded on YouTube, a white object is seen falling from the sky into the mouth of El Papo. A little further, a similar object is also seen leaving from the volcanic mountain. Not one but multiple objects are seen falling in here, giving rise to the speculations if the aliens are using it as a base. Scott C. Waring, who is known for his alien observation theories called it, "Absolute proof of what we UFO researchers already knew...there is a alien base 5-6km below this volcano. An entire alien city of many species living there." Aliens To Contact in the Next 15 Years? Watch the Video of 7 Recent UFO Sightings.

Watch Video of UFO Seen Entering and Exiting Mexico's Volcano Mountain:

Interestingly, this is not the first time this volcanic mountain has been at the centre of alien theories. A similar video of UFOs was captured near El Papo, when a bright light was seen exiting from the mountain and then disappearing into the sky. Waring had also claimed last year that a volcanic eruption had revealed a part of an alien base. Although these are speculative theories and there's no scientific confirmation about these sightings.