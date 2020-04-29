Asteroid 1998 OR2 Live Streaming: How to Watch The Largest Space Rock Flyby The Earth Tonight

Asteroids (Photo Credits: Pixabay/Representational Image)

While the world is gripped on to the coronavirus updates, there's a huge asteroid flying by the earth today. Asteroid 1998 OR2 will be making its flyby from the earth at 9:56 UT/5:56 a.m. EDT/3.26 PM IST on April 29. And contrary to some reports who have claimed it is dangerous, it is not. The asteroid which is almost 2 km in diameter will be passing off a distance of 6.2 million kms from the planet. In fact, there's a chance you can watch it too because of the live streaming channel by the Virtual Telescope Project. In this article, we tell you more details and how you can watch it. Everything You Need to Know on The Largest Asteroid of The Year (View Pics and Video).

While there are so many space rocks that frequently flyby in the space and across the planet, 1998 OR2 remains a noted one as it is a huge one and in the potentially hazardous category. So when the first reports of this rock's flyby came in, a lot of them predicted a doomsday like situation. Soon, NASA clarified that there is no need to worry. Researchers in observatories are keeping a close watch on the path of this asteroid. Recent pictures of the rock showed that it looked like wearing a mask. Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Flyby Earth on April 29, New Pics of Huge Space Rock Appear Like It's Wearing a Mask!

Asteroid 1998OR2 Live Streaming

If you are someone who is keenly interested in the space and all such happenings, then you can also watch this asteroid's flyby. The Virtual Telescope Project will hold live streaming of 1998OR2 flyby today. As per the website, because of the clouds, the event will begin at 18:30 UT ie 12.00 AM IST. So if you are a late sleeper, then you can watch the live streaming here. Besides, Slooh online observatory will also air this web streaming of the space rock.

Check the Video for Live Streaming:

We once again reassure you, there is no harm from this space rock as it passes at a distance of 16 lunar miles from the planet. That means, almost 16 times farther than the distance between Earth and the moon.

Watch Video of How 1998 OR2 Compares With The Moon:

The flyby is expected to give researchers more idea into the path of this rock and probably what it is made of, to understand it better. The orbit of this particular asteroid is well-known and its next close approach will be in the year 2079.