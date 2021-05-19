New Delhi, May 19: After Cyclone Tauktae, the next five cyclones that would occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are Cyclone Yaas, Cyclone Gulab, Cyclone Shaheen, Cyclone Jawad and then Cyclone Asani. The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. As per the list, the name of the next cyclone i.e. Cyclone 'Yaas' is given by Oman. Cyclone Yaas means despair or disappointment.

The next cyclone after Cyclone Yaas would be Cyclone Gulab. The name 'Gulab' is given by Pakistan. After Cyclone Gulab, the next cyclone would be Cyclone Shaheen, a name given by Qatar. After Cyclone Shaheen, the next cyclone that would hit the North Indian Ocean would be named as 'Jawad', a name given by Saudi Arabia. The next after Cyclone Jawad would be Cyclone Asani, a name given by Sri Lanka.

Here are the name of next five cyclones after Cyclone Tauktae:

Name of Cyclone Name Given by Country Pronunciation Cyclone Yaas Oman Yass Cyclone Gulab Pakistan Gul-Aab Cyclone Shaheen Qatar Shaheen Cyclone Jawad Saudi Arabia Jowad Cyclone Asani Sri Lanka Asani

According to latest update, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. Moreover, the low-pressure area is very likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal and Odisha coasts around May 26.

Here's the latest update about Cyclone Yaas:

It is very likely to intensify gradually into a #Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach #WestBengal – #Odisha coasts around 26th May evening. — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 19, 2021

The new list of cyclones, which was announced in April 2020, has a total of 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169. The 13 member nations that have given these cyclone names include India, Iran, Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).