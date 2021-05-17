New Delhi, May 17: The name of the next tropical cyclone after Cyclone Tauktae is going to be 'Cyclone Yaas'. The name of the cyclone i.e. 'Yaas' is given by Oman, in the Middle East. The meaning of the word 'Yaas' means despair or disappointment. The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020 The list of names is used for naming tropical cyclones that occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The new list, which was announced in April 2020, has a total of 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member countries. This takes the total number of cyclone names to 169. The 13 member nations that have given these cyclone names include India, Iran, Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.

There are a total of six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) in the world, that issue names of tropical cyclones. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone advisories.

For the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the RSMC, New Delhi, assigns the name to tropical cyclones following a standard procedure, an IMD release stated.

