Flower Moon in May will occur on Full Moon Day, which is also the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023. An annual observance, the flower moon signifies spring's peak and the warmer weather of summer ahead and Flower Moon 2023 will be celebrated on May 5. On this day, the moon will appear to be a muted orange colour for close to 15 minutes, just after moonrise. Flower Moon 2023 coincides with the 2023 Lunar Eclipse and is sure to be a beautiful sight anticipated by millions. However, since it will only be visible in some parts of the world, others are sure to catch Flower Moon 2023 Live Streaming, Live Coverage of Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse and share photos of Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse 2023 online. Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch Chandra Grahan Telecast in India at This Time in IST (Watch Video).

When is Flower Moon 2023?

Flower Moon 2023 will be visible on May 5 - the first full moon for the month of May. This full moon also marks the first lunar eclipse of the year. This will be the deepest flower moon penumbral eclipse until 2042.

Significance of Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse

The Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse will be a spectacle to witness. While it is not visible from North America, it will be visible from Parts of Europe and all of Africa, Asia, Australia and parts of the Pacific. The Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India from 8.44 pm IST on May 5 to 1.01 am on May 6 and will be at its peak at 10.52 pm on May 5. While the penumbral eclipse is not as eye-catching as the total lunar eclipse, it is the flower moon that will be a stunning spectacle. Flower moon is when the moon turns a muted orange colour as it rises and then turns yellow and finally dark grey. This will last for close to 15 minutes. And for those who cannot see the sun, you can catch the Flower Moon 2023 Live Stream here!

Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming

The live stream will be available on the project's website or YouTube channel.

Witnessing the flower moon eclipse is sure to be a life-changing event that has excited various astronomy enthusiasts. We hope that you enjoy Flower Moon 2023 well, whether it is in the real world or through the screen!

