Mumbai, November 5: A rare celestial event called the Beaver Moon will take place today, November 5, in India and several other countries. The peak illumination of the Beaver Moon, also called the November 6 Beaver Moon or the November full moon, will be at 8:19 AM ET. Notably, a full moon, the Beaver Moon, will be the closest and largest supermoon of 2025. The celestial event is special because it will be the closest full moon to Earth this year. The Beaver Moon will also mark the beginning of the winter season in India.

The Beaver Moon or November Supermoon will be one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year, reports NDTV. The rare celestial event takes place when the moon comes closest to the Earth, also known as perigee, and looks larger and brighter than usual. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Beaver Moon or November Supermoon will appear 30 per cent brighter and up to 14 per cent larger than usual. More often than not, the supermoon is associated with colder weather, as it marks the beginning of the winter season in many regions. Scroll below to know everything about the Beaver Moon or November's Supermoon. Does Earth Have a Second Moon? Meet ‘Quasi-Moon’ Asteroid 2025 PN7, Earth’s Temporary Cosmic Companion.

Beaver Moon 2025: When Will the November's Full Supermoon Rise?

The Bearver Moon 2025 will be available across the night sky on Wednesday, November 5, at 12:34 PM. The US space agency said that the full supermoon or November supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night. Although it will peak at 8:19 AM on Wednesday, it will appear full on the nights of November 4 and 5. It is worth noting that the November supermoon will be the second of three consecutive full supermoons of this year. The first full supermoon occurred on Monday, October 6, whereas the third full supermoon will light up the skies on Thursday, December 4.

Beaver Moon Timings for India and Other Countries

The Beaver Moon, or the full supermoon of November 2025, will be visible in India and several other countries. In India, the Beaver Supermoon will be at its brightest today, November 5, at 6:49 PM (Indian Standard Time). Notably, the moon will be visible across the country immediately after moonrise and will continue to illuminate the night sky throughout the night. During this period, the Beaver Moon or November's full supermoon will be approximately 357,000 kilometres from Earth, which will be its closest distance this year. According to Forbes, the Beaver Supermoon will be visible in New York during moonrise at 5:19 PM EST on Thursday, November 6 and in Los Angeles during the moonrise time of 4:57 PM PST, Thursday, November 6. Similarly, the Beaver Moon will also be visible in London during moonrise at 5:06 PM GMT on Friday, November 7.

Why Is the November Full Moon Called Beaver Moon?

Of the three supermoons this year, the Beaver Moon or November full moon will be the closest to Earth at 221,817 miles away from Earth. This is followed by December's moon, which comes in at second at 221,965 miles, and October's moon in the third place at 224,600 miles. It is stated that the Beaver Moon, or the November full moon name is named after beavers. It is worth noting that during this month, beavers are very active as they are busy building their homes and dams before the winter season arrives. It is also learned that beavers work primarily at night and complete their work in the bright moonlight of the full moon. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens, Performs Strange Manoeuvres Near the Sun As Scientists Debunk Viral Claim of Fibonacci Pulse Signal.

Native American tribes call the Beaver Moon or November full moon by several other names, such as Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Trading Moon, and Snow Moon. One can witness the Beaver Moon or full supermoon of November 2025 by choosing open areas with little or no light pollution, such as parks, open rooftops, or even rural areas. The November supermoon is special as it is the second supermoon of 2025. The last supermoon of this year will be in December.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

