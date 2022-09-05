A G-2 class Geomagnetic storm has hit Earth on Sunday and minor G-1 class storms are underway which is triggering auroras and radio blackouts in some places. This comes after the space weather prediction center under the US-based Noaa had earlier said in an update that a G-2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch has been extended into 05 September after continuing for the remainder of September 4.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm?

A geomagnetic storm also known as a magnetic storm occurs when the energy of the solar winds collides with the Earth's environment. During this, massive explosions occur on the surface of the Sun and release a huge amount of energy with extremely bright light, which is also called a sun flare. It is said that during this time, at the speed of several million miles per hour, magnetic energy equivalent to one billion tons is released into space, due to which some part of the outer surface of the Sun is opened and this hole releases energy that looks like a fireball. This energy is released continuously for several days and it is transformed into small nuclear particles and spreads in the universe, which is called geomagnetic storm. Geomagnetic Storm Likely To Hit the Earth Today! National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Predict Minor Power Outage and Satellite Disruptions

If a geomagnetic storm is more powerful, it disrupts satellite links. Possesses full power to cause damage to instruments and electronics moving in Earth's orbit. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that lead to major changes in currents, plasma, and fields in Earth's magnetosphere.

Geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1 to G5, with G5 being the strongest. G4 or G5 - will cause life-altering events on Earth and damage anything powered by electricity. Solar Storm Warning Sparks Discussion on Twitter with Netizens Sharing Concerns and Science Behind The Snake-Like Solar Flare That is Likely to Hit Earth! (View Tweets)

In addition to pushing the aurora higher, these storms could affect electrical systems, including power grids and power plants, radio and satellite communications and navigation systems. In February this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink project had suffered a major setback when a geomagnetic storm damaged 40 of its satellites.

