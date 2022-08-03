National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted that a geomagnetic storm will most likely hit the Earth on August 3, 2022. The forecast came after they found the gaseous material flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere. It is believed that the geomagnetic storm would be less harmful. However, the flares can cause satellite disruptions, power outage and can also affect the migratory animals on a certain scale. Check out the G1 magnetic storm that will hit the Earth today! Beautiful ‘Alien Creature’ Spotted in California! Opalescent Nudibranch, a Bright-Coloured Sea Slug Species Captures Internet’s Attention in Viral Video

Geomagnetic Storm Likely To Hit the Earth Today!

G1-class geomagnetic storm to impact Earth Wednesday. The high speed solar winds may trigger slight impacts on Earth's geomagnetic field and cause radio and GPS signal disruptions. This solar ejection came off the sun approximately at 2309 UTC Sunday! pic.twitter.com/mK8xeOceyw — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) August 2, 2022

Alert!

BREAKING 🚨: High-speed solar winds from a hole in the sun's atmosphere are set to hit Earth tomorrow (Aug 3.), triggering a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm pic.twitter.com/sAjrET4c81 — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 3, 2022

