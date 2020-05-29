Heatwave in India: What is Heatwave? What Causes the Excessively Hot Weather? When Will It End? All FAQs Answered Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

People living in northern India, are reportedly experiencing severe heatwave conditions. In its very first spell this summer, this heatwave pushed day temperatures significantly above average. While the nation is in a lockdown, the scorching weather has stood as a challenge for people. While many parts of the country have experienced rains and thunderstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that heatwave conditions would be decreased in the coming month. As we continue to battle the weather, many questions arise. What is a heatwave? What causes heatwaves? When will the heatwave end? In this article, we bring you detailed information related to the heatwave and answer all your questions on the same. Heatwave in India: Northern, Central India Continue to Reel Under Severe Heatwave Conditions, Temperature Likely to Soar in Coming Days, Says IMD.

What is Heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather, which could be accompanied by high humidity, especially in oceanic climate countries. A heatwave is usually measured relative to the usual weather in the area and relative to average temperatures for the season. Heatwaves are considered among the most dangerous of natural hazards, the frequency and intensity of which saw a rise in the 21st century because of climate change.

What Causes Heatwave?

According to farmersalmanac.com, heatwave occurs when a system of high atmospheric pressure moves into an area and lasts for two or more days. In such a high-pressure system, air from upper levels of the atmosphere is pulled toward the ground, where it becomes compressed and increases the temperature. This high concentration of pressure is said to make it difficult for other weather systems to move into the area, which is why a heatwave lasts for several days.

When Will the Heatwave End?

India is witnessing a severe heatwave in the past few days, with the temperature in places reaching 50 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) projected the hot spell to scorch the northern parts for several more days. However, the department also expects better weather condition from May 29. No exact date is reported as to when the nation can expect a change in weather. Delhi NCR was blessed with rainfall today, with the light showers to continue for a few more days to lower the temperature.

How to Protect Plants From Heatwaves?

Direct sunlight can wreak havoc on your plants. However, there are some simple measures gardeners can take to counter the heat and keep their plants, growing. Applying mulch, watering plants early in the morning and shade cloth can help to protect your garden from the heatwave.

These are some quick answers to the most frequently asked questions around heatwaves. In India, heatwaves usually occur between March and June. When the day temperature jumps by 4-5 degrees above the average maximum temperature of a location, it is declared as a heatwave.