National Heat Awareness Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) that is observed annually on the last Friday of May. In 2025, National Heat Awareness Day falls on Friday, May 30. Heat Awareness is an important factor in protecting individuals from the potentially deadly effects of extreme temperatures around the world. With rising global temperatures and increasing frequency of heatwaves, especially in densely populated regions, raising awareness about the dangers of excessive heat has become more important than ever. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Every year, this day is observed across the United States with events and workshops to create awareness about the health dangers related to heat. In this article, let’s know more about National Heat Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke: What to Do in an Emergency.

National Heat Awareness Day 2025 Date

National Heat Awareness Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 30.

National Heat Awareness Day Significance

National Heat Awareness Day is an annual US event that serves as a reminder for people of the world to recognise the signs of heat-related illnesses and take necessary precautions. We are all aware that heat can cause a number of health issues, from mild heat exhaustion to life-threatening ailments.

Ensuring proper hydration, staying in cool environments, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak summer hours are key preventive measures that one can take. On this day, spreading awareness about heat safety can save lives and hence, schools, workplaces, and community centers play an important role in educating people about how to stay safe in high temperatures.

