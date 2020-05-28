Heatwave in India: Respite From Scorching Heat Likely by May 29, Maximum Temperatures to Begin Receding From Today, Says IMD

Heatwave in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 28: After severe heatwave conditions swept parts of Northern and Central India during the last few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that such hot weather conditions are likely to reduce from May 28. In its all India weather update, the weather agency said that under the influence of Western Disturbance, the maximum temperatures will recede from May 28 onwards, Moreover, a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions is likely from May 29. The IMD also said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon.

"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards with substantial reduction of Heat wave conditions from 29th May. Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heat wave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May", the weather update said.

The heatwave conditions saw its peak on May 26 due to prevailing dry winds blowing over northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India. Rajasthan was the worst-affected by heatwave condition with Churu recording the maximum temperature at 50 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Besides this, Ganganagar and Bikaner districts in West Rajasthan recorded 48.9 and 48 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kota in East Rajasthan sizzled at 47.2 degrees Celsius.