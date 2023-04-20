This year’s first solar eclipse is a rare celestial event. The Ningaloo Solar Eclipse is a hybrid eclipse that passes from an annular or a total eclipse phase as the moon’s shadow passes over the earth’s surface. It will occur on April 20, 2023. Read on to know all details about this year’s first solar eclipse.

What is Ningaloo Solar Eclipse?

During an eclipse, as the sun, moon, and earth align in a straight line, the moon blocks the sunlight coming from Earth. A Ningaloo Solar Eclipse is a combination of two types of eclipse phases – annular and total. It is an extraordinary event where the sun, moon and earth will align in such a manner that the moon’s shadow on the sun will not even cause a partial eclipse or a total solar eclipse. Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Video Telecast of Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse Set To Trigger Total Darkness and 'Ring of Fire' Today.

The Ningaloo Eclipse gets its name after a region in Australia, which is the only place to experience a total solar eclipse where the moon completely overshadows the sun and causes obscure darkness for more than a minute. A lot of enthusiasts even travel all the way here to experience this solar eclipse.

Ningaloo Solar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time:

Ningaloo Solar Eclipse 2023 will take place on April 20 between 7.04 AM to 12.29 PM IST.

Will This Eclipse Be Visible in India?

A majority of the Western Australian region will be able to see this eclipse in partial phases. In Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean, one can witness the change from annular to total before changing back to annular. Unfortunately, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. But there are several astrological observatories and channels that regularly showcase these events on live stream for people to see. Some people are also quick to update their photos on social media sites, so one can even see the pictures here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).