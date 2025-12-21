India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A month after winning ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, India Women National Cricket will be seen back in action when the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women National Cricket commences. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, this five-T20I series will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. IND-W vs SL-W 2025: India To Host Sri Lanka for Five-Match Women T20I Series From December 21 to 30.

India have more or less kept the same ODI WC 2025-winning members, expect Radha Yadav and Uma Chetry, who make way for Vaishnavi Sharma and G Kamalini.

Sri Lanka will hope to forget their memories from ODI World Cup 2025, and will look to kick off their Women's T20 World Cup preparation on the right note. Chamari Athapaththu will captain Sri Lanka, who have a mix of experience and young players in the squad.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025 Date Sunday, Dec 21 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 2 (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the first T20I of the five-match series, on Sunday, December 21. The IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For the IND-W vs SL-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Deepti Sharma Closes In on Becoming Top-Ranked T20I Bowler.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I 2025 Match?

JioStar holds digital rights of IND-W vs SL-W 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the Jio Hotstar mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee.

