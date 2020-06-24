A video of a strange creature is currently doing rounds on social media. In the video, a creature with five arms could be seen. Each arm is connected to a central disc. In the first few seconds of the video, a snake-like creature slithering across a rock appears. However, after few seconds, the creature reveals itself fully. It has five appendages extending from a central disc. Each arm of the mysterious living being is around 60 cm long. The creature is a Brittle Star.

The video was first published on June 4 by Lydia Raley with a caption “what is that??” Till now, it has received more than 2.9 lakh views. Netizens were completely surprised after seeing the video. Some also started joking about the appearance of the creature. Some vene call it an alien or snake-spider. Viral Video of Mysterious Black Creature is Reminding People of Venom; Know More About Bootlace Worm, One of The Longest Animals on Earth.

Here Is the Video:

Here Are Some of The Comments By Netizens:

"Looks like something from Alien."

Looks like something from Alien. — Edward Scott HOFLAND (@ScottHofLand) June 4, 2020

"Snake spider"

Snake spider — Alex Fitzgerald (@AlexBFitzgerald) June 4, 2020

"The starfish is moving from one area to another; it’s waiting for the high tide to go further out to sea."

The starfish is moving from one area to another; it’s waiting for the high tide to go further out to sea. — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) June 5, 2020

Brittle stars or ophiuroids are echinoderms in the class Ophiuroidea closely related to starfish. These creatures crawl the seafloor using their flexible arms for locomotion. The ophiuroids generally have five long, slender, whip-like arms which may reach up to 60 cm in length. Over 2,000 species of brittle stars can be found across the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).