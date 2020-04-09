Viral Video of Mysterious Black Creature is Reminding People of Venom; Know More About Bootlace Worm, One of The Longest Animals on Earth

Bizarre creature venom (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The Internet has a great collection of bizarre videos and stories coming in from all parts of the world. The ones featuring never seen before creatures particularly catch every one's fancy. A video of a black slimy creature, looking like a group of worms stuck together is going viral on Twitter. No one has figured out what the creature in this video is, but it is reminding people of the villainous character of Venom from the Marvel universe. But it is a bootlace worm as one of the users reveal. We tell you more about it. Mysterious-Looking Fish-Like Creature Washes Up South Carolina Beach (Watch Video).

The video was shared online by Twitter user @sunnyarkade last week and it has garnered over 19 million views! The user in his tweet asked, "Anybody know what this is?" and some users could only think of Venom from Marvel series. If you see, it has a very bizarre-looking black coloured creature, more like a cluster of too many worms. The video has been captured around a water body. When someone even to break it apart, it kept returning to its original slimy form. Hunter Records Strange Howl and Screams From Woods in Ontario, Scary Sounds From Viral Videos Leave Experts Clueless.

Watch the Viral Video of Bizarre Creature Here:

The video has got over 19.5 million views, a lakh likes and 30,000 plus retweets. It reminded everyone of Venom, some even asking if it has superpowers. Check some of the replies.

Now if you are also among the ones, wanting to know what it actually is, as one user pointed it out, it's a toxic bootlace worm!

Know More About Bootlace Worm

The scientific name of this creature is Lineus longissimus and it is commonly called as the bootlace worm. It is a species of ribbon worm and one of the longest known animals. One specimen can grow up to 55mts! It produces a toxin like mucus which is highly toxic. When it is irritated, it releases large amounts of this thick mucus that is poisonous for crustaceans. It can kill crabs and cockroaches. Scientists have been working to know if the neurotoxin can have applications as an agricultural insecticide. Lineus longissimus can be found in Sweden's West coast, and Norway's coast, and also on Britain's coast.