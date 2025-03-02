Mumbai, March 2: After months of delay, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is finally preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). She and fellow astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore were originally scheduled for a short mission, but technical failures in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft extended their stay. The delay sparked concerns about the impact of prolonged space travel and led NASA to alter its return plans. Instead of Starliner, the astronauts will now return aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. NASA has now confirmed a new plan for their safe return, from switching them to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to a new date and time.

NASA has taken extensive measures to ensure the astronauts' safe return after their unexpected extended stay in space. The journey back will be carefully coordinated with the arrival of a new crew at the ISS, following a structured transition process. With safety protocols in place, NASA and SpaceX are working closely to execute a seamless re-entry. Let's know when and how Sunita Williams will finally return to Earth. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s 8-Month Space Stay Nears End, NASA Astronauts To Return to Earth on This Date.

Sunita Williams Return Date and Time:

NASA has confirmed that Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will return to Earth in late March 2025 after spending over nine months aboard the ISS. Their return is scheduled to take place once the Crew-10 mission successfully arrives at the space station. Crew-10, carrying four new astronauts, will launch on March 12, 2025, at 7:48 PM EDT and undergo a week-long handover process before Williams and Wilmore begin their journey back. The decision to return them aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was made due to ongoing technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner. NASA has assured that all necessary preparations are in place to facilitate a safe return. Sunita Williams Health Update: NASA Astronaut's Mother Bonnie Pandya Dismisses Health Concerns Surrounding Her Daughter, Says 'Space Is As Safe as Anywhere Else' (Watch Video).

Landing Details:

Williams and Wilmore’s return capsule, the SpaceX Crew Dragon, will follow a carefully planned re-entry trajectory before making a splashdown in designated waters. NASA has shortlisted landing sites in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, with the final decision depending on weather and oceanic conditions at the time of descent. SpaceX recovery teams will be stationed near the landing zone, ready to retrieve the capsule and transport the astronauts back to shore. After landing, Williams and Wilmore will undergo a thorough medical assessment before heading to NASA’s facilities for debriefing.

Sunita Williams' return to Earth marks the end of an unexpectedly extended mission that was originally planned for just ten days but stretched to over nine months. The delay was primarily due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner, which faced multiple failures, including propulsion system malfunctions and propellant leaks. NASA, prioritising astronaut safety, decided to postpone their return until a reliable alternative was arranged.

