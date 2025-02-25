Bonnie Pandya, mother of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams recently said that she is not worried about her daughter, who is stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) along with Butch Willmore since June last year. In an interview with NewsNation, Bonnie Pandya said that astronauts are used to being in space for such long missions. "She is been there before, and we are used to this. I am not worried about her; she knows what she is doing," Pandya said. Pandya, who lives in Falmouth, Massachusetts, also said that "space is as safe as anywhere else". The NASA astronaut's mother also dismissed rumours surrounding Sunita Williams's health and said that astronauts exercise for two and a half hours every day. "So there is nothing to worry about her health," she added. Bonnie Pandya also dismissed Elon Musk's claim that former US President Joe Biden's administration had left Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore stranded in space. "This is science and they're doing what they normally do, and I don't think the two astronauts think it's politicised," she said.Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s 8-Month Space Stay Nears End, NASA Astronauts To Return to Earth on This Date.

Space Is As Safe as Anywhere Els, Says Sunita Williams' Mother

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)