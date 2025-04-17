Astronomers have unveiled compelling evidence suggesting that the exoplanet K2-18b, located 124 light-years away in the Leo constellation, could harbour life. Utilizing data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists detected chemical signatures of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) in the planet's atmosphere, gases on Earth predominantly produced by biological processes, particularly marine microorganisms. This discovery aligns with the characteristics of an ‘hycean world’, a type of exoplanet with an ocean surface and hydrogen-rich atmosphere, which may be conducive to microbial life. The detection of DMS and DMDS represents a significant advancement in the search for extraterrestrial life. The presence of these compounds in such quantities is unexpected and suggests that biological activity could be occurring on K2-18b “Hycean planet.” Planet Parade 2025 Date: Venus, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune To Align This Week, How To Watch? Everything About April Planetary Alignment Explained.

What Is The Nature Of K2-18b?

K2-18b is classified as a "Hycean planet," a term coined by Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan. This term refers to a theoretical class of worlds larger than Earth but smaller than ice giants like Neptune. These planets are believed to have vast, deep oceans beneath hydrogen-rich atmospheres, creating conditions that could support microbial life, especially in their lower atmospheric layers or ocean surfaces. Planetary Alignment 2025 Peak Dates: Rare Planet Parade Visibility Dates, How To Watch the 6 Planets Gracing Night Sky and More, Details About the Spectacular Celestial Event Explained.

Is Life Possible On K2-18b “Hycean Planet”?

Recent findings from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have revealed the presence of key molecules in its atmosphere, such as methane, carbon dioxide, and possibly dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a gas that is almost exclusively produced by living organisms like plankton on Earth. If confirmed, DMS detection would be the strongest biosignature observed outside our solar system so far.

Who Is Nikku Madhusudhan?

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan is an Indian-British astrophysicist renowned for his pioneering work in exoplanetary science. As a Professor of Astrophysics and Exoplanetary Science at the University of Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, he has significantly advanced our understanding of planets beyond our solar system.

