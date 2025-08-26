HONOR 200 5G price in India dropped significantly on Amazon—the standard variant of HONOR 200 series 5G, which also included HONOR 200 Pro 5G. The HONOR 200 5G was launched at INR 34,999 for 8GB+256GB configuration and INR 39,999 for 12GB+256GB. However, the device is now available on Amazon at INR 21,999 for the base variant with a 45% discount. The top variant is still available at INR 29,999. HONOR 200 5G was launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HONOR SuperCharge, 6.7-inch floating quad-curved display, MagicOS 8.0 and triple 50MP Studio-level AI cameras. iPhone 18 Fold Launch Expected in 2026 With Book-Style Folding Design and 4 Cameras; Check Leaked Specifications and Features of Apple’s Foldable iPhone.

HONOR 200 5G Discounted Amazon Price Announced

The HONOR 200 is now available at just ₹21,999/-, making it the perfect time to upgrade. With its powerful 50MP camera, you can capture every detail with clarity, while the Harcourt Portrait Modes ensure stunning portraits in every mood and style. A deal like this is hard to… pic.twitter.com/PUKMW92rtZ — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) August 26, 2025

