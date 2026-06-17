Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform Announced at AWE 2026; Know Its Performance and Capabilities

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its next-generation extended reality (XR) platform, Snapdragon Reality Elite, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2026 in California. The new platform is engineered to drive immersive spatial computing by delivering significant improvements in visual fidelity, power efficiency, and on-device artificial intelligence capabilities.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Performance and AI Capabilities

The Snapdragon Reality Elite platform introduces substantial performance gains compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. According to Qualcomm, the platform provides a 30% increase in CPU performance, a 60% boost in GPU performance, and a 160% improvement in NPU performance. These upgrades allow for 4.4K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second, ensuring higher detail and smoother motion.

The platform also integrates advanced generative AI features, offering up to 48 TOPS of processing power to support large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs) locally on the device. This shift towards on-device AI is intended to provide more natural and responsive spatial assistants while reducing the need for cloud reliance.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Efficiency and Future Hardware

Designed for both all-in-one video-see-through headsets and lightweight tethered optical-see-through devices, the new architecture prioritises energy efficiency and thermal management. The platform reportedly delivers up to 20% longer battery life under equivalent workloads and allows devices to operate up to 12°C cooler than the previous generation.

XREAL has announced that its upcoming device, the Aura, will be the first to utilise the Snapdragon Reality Elite platform. The company describes the Aura as the world’s first AI-driven Android XR optical see-through glasses, with commercial availability expected for consumers later this year. Play for Dream has also confirmed that the platform will power its next-generation immersive devices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).